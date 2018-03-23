Impact Wrestling Returning To UK In September

Impact Wrestling has announced that they will return to the UK for Wrestling MediaCon 2018 on September 9 at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester. This is the promotion’s first event in the area in over two years. Stars advertised include Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, Johnny Impact, Eli Drake, Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and Matt Sydal.

Impact president Ed Nordholm said: “IMPACT Wrestling has always maintained a strong dedicated fan base in the U.K. We are excited to be working closely with Trident Vision Media founder Alex Shane to bring an action-packed show to Manchester and we look forward to a phenomenal weekend of activities featuring IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars and some of the most passionate professional wrestling fans in the world.”

Wrestling Mediacon has a weekend with live wrestling shows, meet and greets, panel interviews, fan Q&As, signings, merchandise (with rare items) and more. It will include the first-ever Wrestling Media Hall of Fame awards and a Screening Arena with hours of wrestling footage. Tickets for the Impact event go on sale next month. They can be purchased alone or with a Wrestling MediaCon ticket. Wrestling MediaCon attendees have to buy a separate ticket for the Impact show unless they have a Platinum VIP. You can find tickets here. Prices start at £22.50 for a standard one-day ticket. Two-day tickets, gold packages and Platinum VIP packages are also available.