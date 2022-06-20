Impact Wrestling Reveals Date For Bound For Glory 2022 At Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling is Bound For Glory once again this October, with the official date of the PPV revealed on Slammiversary. Sunday night’s PPV saw the announcement that the event will take place on October 8th. A venue has yet to be revealed for the PPV.

It is worth noting that the graphic for the logo, as you can see below, doesn’t have a specific day in October listed. October 8th is currently the date for WWE Extreme Rules, so we’ll see if that changes.