Impact Wrestling Reveals Details For This Year’s Under Siege Event
Someone find Steven Seagal, because Impact Wrestling will be headed into dark territory with their second Under Siege event. The company announced that this year’s event under that name will be held on May 7 at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY). It will stream on IMPACT Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING is Under Siege LIVE May 7th from the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY) streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
Tickets:➡️https://t.co/mUYbdbrPLm#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/jp9odtkwHi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2022
