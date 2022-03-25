wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Reveals Details For This Year’s Under Siege Event

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Under Siege

Someone find Steven Seagal, because Impact Wrestling will be headed into dark territory with their second Under Siege event. The company announced that this year’s event under that name will be held on May 7 at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY). It will stream on IMPACT Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Under Siege, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading