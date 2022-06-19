wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Reveals Fan Voted Top 5 Knockouts of All Time
Impact Wrestling has posted a new video counting down the top five Knockouts of all time, voted on by the fans. The list includes:
Honorable Mentions: Madison Rayne (#7), Rosemary (#6)
5. Angelina Love & Velvet Sky
4. Deonna Purrazzo
3. Mickie James
2. Awesome Kong
1. Gail Kim
You voted and the results are in! Who are the Top 5 Most IMPACTful Knockouts of all time? #IMPACT20 #Slammiversary @MadisonRayne @WeAreRosemary @ActualALove @VelVelHoller @DeonnaPurrazzo @MickieJames @MeanQueenK @gailkimITSME pic.twitter.com/xKPIxWQ1cl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 18, 2022
Kim said in response: “I’ll have more to say tomorrow I’m just so honored to have been a part of all these extraordinary women and am grateful to @IMPACTWRESTLING for giving us an opportunity when everyone said women’s wrestling was dead. THANK U mostly to our fans for saying it’s not! To the future.”
I’ll have more to say tomorrow ❤️I’m just so honored to have been a part of all these extraordinary women and am grateful to @IMPACTWRESTLING for giving us an opportunity when everyone said women’s wrestling was dead.THANK U mostly to our fans for saying it’s not! To the future🥂 https://t.co/TArPAdGlPM
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 18, 2022
