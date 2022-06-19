wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Reveals Fan Voted Top 5 Knockouts of All Time

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has posted a new video counting down the top five Knockouts of all time, voted on by the fans. The list includes:

Honorable Mentions: Madison Rayne (#7), Rosemary (#6)

5. Angelina Love & Velvet Sky
4. Deonna Purrazzo
3. Mickie James
2. Awesome Kong
1. Gail Kim

Kim said in response: “I’ll have more to say tomorrow I’m just so honored to have been a part of all these extraordinary women and am grateful to @IMPACTWRESTLING for giving us an opportunity when everyone said women’s wrestling was dead. THANK U mostly to our fans for saying it’s not! To the future.

