Impact Wrestling Reveals Fan Voted Top 5 Knockouts of All Time

Impact Wrestling has posted a new video counting down the top five Knockouts of all time, voted on by the fans. The list includes:

Honorable Mentions: Madison Rayne (#7), Rosemary (#6)

5. Angelina Love & Velvet Sky

4. Deonna Purrazzo

3. Mickie James

2. Awesome Kong

1. Gail Kim

Kim said in response: “I’ll have more to say tomorrow I’m just so honored to have been a part of all these extraordinary women and am grateful to @IMPACTWRESTLING for giving us an opportunity when everyone said women’s wrestling was dead. THANK U mostly to our fans for saying it’s not! To the future.”