Impact Wrestling Reveals Full Details For Bound for Glory Tickets And Events

Impact Wrestling has sent out a press release offering full details of their tickets, as well as the complete schedule of events for that weekend. Front row tickets and VIP packages are on sale now, with general admission going on sale Monday. Here’s the release:

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Ticket Details for Bound For Glory on Oct. 20 in Chicago

Titanium, Front-Row and Golden Circle Ticket Packages On Sale Starting Today at 12:00 p.m. ET

CHICAGO – IMPACT Wrestling today announced ticket details for the annual pay-per-view extravaganza Bound For Glory, which will be held on Sunday, October 20, at the Odeum Expo Center just outside Chicago, Ill., and will air live exclusively on pay-per-view.

Titanium ($300), front-row ($100) and Golden Circle floor ticket ($60) packages will go on sale starting today, Friday, August 8, at 12:00 p.m. ET atwww.impactwrestling.com.

Titanium tickets are limited and will include:

Admission to the monthly IMPACT Plus live special Prelude To Glory, presented by Wrestling Travel, on Friday, October 18 at Palais Royale in South Bend, Indiana

Admission to All Glory fan interaction event on Saturday, October 19 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois, including autographs and photos with IMPACT Wresting stars and Knockouts

Early admission with front-row-seats to Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 20 at the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois

Five autographed 8×10 photos of current stars

Titanium room access for the first-ever IMPACT Trade & Treats where fans can trade photos with other Titanium ticketholders with treats provided

Ringside photo taken by IMPACT Wrestling’s professional photographer

Exclusive photo-ops

Commemorative, autographed Bound For Glory mounted poster

Post-show meet & greet

10 percent discount on all merchandise purchased Friday to Sunday

More surprises

General admission tickets will go on sale this Monday, August 12, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will be available for just $25.

The three-hour spectacular takes place on October 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available on all major pay-per-view distributors, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel, and streamed live globally onIMPACT Plus and the FITE.tv app.

Presented by Anthem Sports & Entertainment, a global multi-platform media company, IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound For Glory will feature all the top IMPACT Wrestling stars, including World Champion Brian Cage, Rob Van Dam, Rhino, Sami Callihan, Moose, Michael Elgin, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, the high-flying X-Division, plus the Knockouts, including Champion Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, Madison Rayne, Su Yung and Tenille Dashwood.

Bound For Glory marks the second time an IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view event emanates from the Chicago area, as the 20,000+ square foot Odeum Expo Center plays host to the organization’s biggest show of the year.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.