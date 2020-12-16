Impact Wrestling Reveals Hard to Kill CELL-ebration Virtual Fanfest on Jan. 16

– Impact Wrestling has announced a special online virtual fanfest for next mont’s Hard to Kill. The Hard to Kill CELL-ebration will be presented on Zoom on Saturday, January 16 at 11:00 am EST. Fans can purchase their registration for the fanfest at the above link. Here are all the official details:

Ring in 2021 with the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration!

IMPACT Wrestling presents its second virtual fanfest, The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The 2-hour event will start at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and, similar to the Slammiversary CELL-ebration this past July, the event will be an interactive, perk-filled, virtual private party, held hours before the highly-anticipated HARD TO KILL pay-per-view event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration will be held on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite IMPACT stars. Fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or computer – and you can personally ask questions of the participating IMPACT stars.

Fans around the world can participate in the Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, though registration is very limited. Registration is now open!

When & where:

Saturday, January 16 at 11am ET

The event will be held on Zoom. A link to join will be emailed to you upon completed registration

Cost:

$110 USD

Talent scheduled to appear:

Rich Swann

Deonna Purrazzo

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows)

Don Callis

Eric Young

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan

Participating fans will receive numerous perks, such as:

The official Hard To Kill t-shirt

A $25 gift certificate to ShopIMPACT.com

Randomly autographed swatches of the match-used ring canvas from BOUND FOR GLORY, held Oct. 24 in Nashville

Exclusive IMPACT Wrestling social media profile picture frames