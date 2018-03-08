Impact Wrestling Reveals Two Lucha Underground Stars For Wrestlecon Joint Show

– Josh Matthews and Sonjay Dutt took to Facebook Live to announce the first two names from Lucha Underground to join a co-promoted show with Impact Wrestling on April 6th as part of Wrestlecon in New Orleans. Pentagon and Fenix were announced for show, but no matches were confirmed. The show airs on April 6th live and for free on Impact’s Twitch Channel…

As announced on Facebook Live – the first people officially announced for IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground on April 6th in New Orleans are @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx! TICKETS: https://t.co/ngBxRBk0PE pic.twitter.com/9EtZuR25vP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 8, 2018