Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Adam Scherr

– According to this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling is rumored to be in talks with former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, to join the promotion. However, while the two parties are said to be in talks, Scherr has not yet signed a contract.

As noted, Scherr is set to work the Free the Narrative II event on October 1 in his first post-WWE match. WWE released Scherr in early June.