wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Adam Scherr
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
– According to this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling is rumored to be in talks with former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, to join the promotion. However, while the two parties are said to be in talks, Scherr has not yet signed a contract.
As noted, Scherr is set to work the Free the Narrative II event on October 1 in his first post-WWE match. WWE released Scherr in early June.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Hardy Wants To Be WWE Universal Champion Before Retiring, Talks Relationship With Vince McMahon
- Note On WWE Wanting More ‘Characters’ In New NXT, Talent Still Unsure Who Will Be In Charge
- Booker T On Mick Foley’s Comments On WWE Having a Problem, WWE Fixing Things That Aren’t Broken
- Bray Wyatt Reacts To WWE Confiscating Signs About Him