– Impact Wrestling will present two broadcast specials this week from Oklahoma.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Impact will present a live special on their Twitch channel titled Operation: Override from Lawton, Oklahoma at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in conjunction with The Sooner State’s World Class Revolution promotion.

The event will feature World Class Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Jr., Impact Champion Brian Cage, World Class Revolutionary Champion Prince Mahalli, Impact World Tag Team Champions The North, World Class Tag Team Champions the Stepbrothas, Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, Diamond Division Champion Marti Belle, Rhino, Rich Swann, TJP, Sami Callihan, the Arrow Club, Moose, Retro Randy Price, Eddie Edwards, Double D, Michael Elgin, Fuego Del Sol, Willie Mack, Mecha Wolf, Kiera Hogan, Flex Zerba.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Impact will revive Victory Road on Impact+ and FITE.tv from The Stride Bank Center in Enid, OK.

Scheduled is Michael Elgin vs. TJP, Sami Callihan vs. Hawk, Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Championship, plus MVP, World Champion Brian Cage, Moose, Rosemary, Chavo Guerrero Jr. and more scheduled to appear.