Various News: Impact Wrestling Running WrestleMania Weekend, Impact Hypes Next Live Events, Mysterio vs. Cena Throwback Pic

– Impact Wrestling announced today it will hold a live event on April 4th at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens. The event, titled “Culture Clash,” that will stream on Impact’s Twitch channel and will be promoted in conjunction with House of Glory Wrestling, which regularly runs the venue.

BIG NEWS! We're extremely excited to announce that we'll be partnering with @HOGwrestling to take part in Culture Clash 19 in New York City on April 4th! Plus it'll be LIVE on Twitch! MORE: https://t.co/PMSlfNLI7t pic.twitter.com/kJGatPzGUL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 6, 2018

– Impact posted the following, hyping their next Twitch special and One Night Only Taping…

Two big events coming up in California with @BTWrestlingCA! November 30th in Newark for Gold Rush on Twitch!

December 1st in Salinas for One Night Only: Back To Cali on @GWNapp! TICKETS: https://t.co/VT6HApWsg2 pic.twitter.com/AORfDQ0AcZ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 6, 2018

– The WWE Network Instagram looks back to 2003 and Rey Mysterio battling John Cena…