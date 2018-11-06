Quantcast

 

Various News: Impact Wrestling Running WrestleMania Weekend, Impact Hypes Next Live Events, Mysterio vs. Cena Throwback Pic

November 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling Culture Clash 2019

– Impact Wrestling announced today it will hold a live event on April 4th at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens. The event, titled “Culture Clash,” that will stream on Impact’s Twitch channel and will be promoted in conjunction with House of Glory Wrestling, which regularly runs the venue.

– Impact posted the following, hyping their next Twitch special and One Night Only Taping…

– The WWE Network Instagram looks back to 2003 and Rey Mysterio battling John Cena…

