Impact Wrestling News: Update On RVD, Note On Jeff Jarrett & GFW Lawsuit, Impact Wrestling & Impact in 60 Previews

– PWInsider reports that several motions have been filed in the Jeff Jarrett & Global Force Wrestling vs. Anthem Wrestling trial relating to what can and won’t be allowed to be discussed during the trial testimony. Currently, the trial is set to begin on June 30th.

– Katie Forbes worked the latest edition of Impact Xplosion, facing Kylie Rae. PWInsider reports that the fact that she worked the last Impact Wrestling TV taping likely means that Rob VanDam also worked that taping.

– Tuesday’s Impact in 60 on AXS TV will focus on the high-flying X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels.

– Here’s a preview of tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling.