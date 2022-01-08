wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore and Mickie James Comment On James’ Royal Rumble Appearance
As reported last night, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be one of the participants in the WWE women’s Royal Rumble on January 29.
James wrote on Instagram: “Y’all talk about doors like you’re doing big things… B—h I raise the BAR and kick out the ceiling!! Because that’s what legends do. Yes you heard right! After Tomorrow #HardToKill I’m taking myself, my boots, and my @impactwrestling #knockoutsworldchampionship all the way to @wwe #RoyalRumble Final Destination #Wrestlemania #legendshitonly #thankyou #bigthings #bigdreams #HardcoreCountry”
Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore added: “Well, well, well… congrats to @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts WORLD Champion @MickieJames and congrats to @WWE for finally walking through the forbidden door. Welcome to the party! See you at #HardToKill tomorrow on @FiteTV Mickie James has @IMPACTWRESTLING’s blessing to carry the Knockouts World Title belt into the Royal Rumble. And, as you saw, @WWE respects her as a World Champion BUT, Mickie has to get by Deonna Purrazzo at #HardToKill tomorrow night or she goes to the Rumble 6lbs lighter…”
Impact noted on its official Twitter: “Wow! If @MickieJames defeats @DeonnaPurrazzo at #HardToKill on @FiteTV tomorrow night she walks into the @WWE Royal Rumble WITH the IMPACT Knockouts World Title belt!!! In last 12 months IMPACT has worked with AEW, NWA, New Japan, AAA, WWE and – tomorrow at HARD TO KILL – the Ring Of Honor world title will be defended in an IMPACT ring!”
