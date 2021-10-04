wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Sees Viewership Drop Last Week, Ratings Steady

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Heath Impact Wrestling

Showbuzz Daily reports that the viewership for last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV was at 115,000, down from last week’s 117,000. The rating, meanwhile, was at an 0.03, which is the same as last week.

The show was #142 for basic cable that night.

