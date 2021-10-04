wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Sees Viewership Drop Last Week, Ratings Steady
October 4, 2021 | Posted by
Showbuzz Daily reports that the viewership for last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV was at 115,000, down from last week’s 117,000. The rating, meanwhile, was at an 0.03, which is the same as last week.
The show was #142 for basic cable that night.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle on His WWE Iron Man Match With Shawn Michaels In 2005, Being Disappointed With the Match’s Draw Finish
- Jim Ross On Why Kronik Struggled During WWE Run, The Undertaker’s Role In Bringing Them In
- Cassie Lee Pitched An NXT Return Before IIconics Got Released
- Buddy Matthews Tweets Joker Image Ahead of AEW Dynamite