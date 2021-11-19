wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Sets Several New Matches For Turning Point
Impact Wrestling has announced four new matches for this weekend’s Turning Point show. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for the show, which airs Saturday on Impact! Plus:
* Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers
* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green
* Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey
We’ll have a fully updated card for the show after tonight’s Impact Wrestling ends.
.@GottaGetSwann wants @Myers_Wrestling at #TurningPoint after what Myers did to @sambeale23 on #BTIonAXSTV! @Willie_Mack pic.twitter.com/sNQE6CfCfj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021
.@SuperChrisSabin demanded an answer from @The_Ace_Austin about his #TurningPoint challenge. #IMPACTonAXSTV @FultonWorld pic.twitter.com/eTryfSpy5U
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021
.@ImChelseaGreen gets her shot at @JordynneGrace at Countdown to #TurningPoint THIS SATURDAY, meanwhile @TheCaZXL and @TheMattCardona are on a collision course. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/N105cOCeCD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021
