Impact Wrestling Sets Several New Matches For Turning Point

Impact Wrestling has announced four new matches for this weekend’s Turning Point show. On tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for the show, which airs Saturday on Impact! Plus:

* Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

* Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

We’ll have a fully updated card for the show after tonight’s Impact Wrestling ends.