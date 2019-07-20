wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Shares Footage of Spoiler From Last Night’s TV Taping

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling posted video of a spoiler from last night’s television taping in Windsor. As you can see below, the company shared a fan videop of Rhino making his official return to the company.

Rhino made his return at Slammiversary, appearing under a mask as his WWE contract had not yet expired. It finally expired thgis past Wednesday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading