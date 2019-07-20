wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Shares Footage of Spoiler From Last Night’s TV Taping
July 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling posted video of a spoiler from last night’s television taping in Windsor. As you can see below, the company shared a fan videop of Rhino making his official return to the company.
Rhino made his return at Slammiversary, appearing under a mask as his WWE contract had not yet expired. It finally expired thgis past Wednesday.
Fan footage of @Rhyno313’s return at last night’s television tapings in Windsor!
See how it all plays out THIS FRIDAY on #IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/LA7nwEpjzb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2019
Here it is from another angle: pic.twitter.com/54XUjcc4K2
— Pizzatarian (@Fl0ydPinkert0n) July 20, 2019
My #RAWReunion
Is more EXTREME pic.twitter.com/NdYjUJKz9X
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket
- Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed