Impact Wrestling News: EC3 Leads Moose On A Hunt, Most Shocking Championship Thefts, Andrew Martin’s 2007 Debut

EC3 Leads Moose On A Hunt, Most Shocking Championship Thefts, Andrew Martin's 2007 Debut
September 7, 2020 | Posted by
– In a new Impact Backstage video, EC3 leads Moose on a hunt, The Good Brothers offer some advice, and much more.
– Impact Wrestling has released a new video looking at the five most shocking championship thefts in the company’s history. You can watch the video below.
– Impact Wrestling also looked back at the 2007 debut of the late Andrew Martin, who helped Abyss achieve victory in a ladder match.
