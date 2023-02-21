wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Announces Six-Man Tag Match For TV Tapings

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has its TV tapings this coming weekend following Friday’s No Surrender, and a big six-man tag team match is set. The company announced on Tuesday that Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and KENTA will team up to face Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian at the Sunday taping session, as you can see below.

No Surrender airs Friday night on Impact! Plus.

