Impact Wrestling Announces Six-Man Tag Match For TV Tapings
February 21, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has its TV tapings this coming weekend following Friday’s No Surrender, and a big six-man tag team match is set. The company announced on Tuesday that Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and KENTA will team up to face Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian at the Sunday taping session, as you can see below.
No Surrender airs Friday night on Impact! Plus.
BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin, @DashingChrisBey and #KENTA face @Walking_Weapon, #RichSwann and @FrankieKazarian THIS SUNDAY at #NoSurrenderFallout Night 2 in Sam's Town in Las Vegas.
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/zulQ3KWM0r pic.twitter.com/p8qlOHOMqC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 21, 2023
