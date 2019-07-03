Impact Wrestling Announces Partnerships for Slammiversary XVII

– Impact Wrestling has announced that it will be partnering up with the NFL Dallas Alumni Association and The Score for this weekend’s Slammiversary XVII event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, July 7 at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. You can check out the full press release below.

IMPACT Wrestling, NFL Dallas Alumni Association, HELP Consulting, Inc. and The SCORE Program Team Up for Slammiversary

SCORE Participants and Dallas Police Officers Enjoy a Night of Wrestling and Fellowship

TORONTO | DALLAS | ARLINGTON — IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, is proud to partner with the Dallas Chapter of the NFL Alumni Association, Higher Education & Learning Professional Consulting, Inc. (HELP) and The SCORE Program for Slammiversary XVII, the company’s premier annual summer pay-per-view extravaganza taking place on Sunday, July 7 at Gilley’s in Dallas, TX.

IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary XVII will host SCORE Program participants and Officers from the Dallas Police Department that participated in the workshop held in Dallas on June 13-14. Guests will include former NFL players Cris Dishman, Terry Mayo and Oren O’Neal, along with Liffort Hobley, the president of the Dallas chapter of the NFL Alumni Association. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. local time and takes place at Gilley’s (1135 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX, 75215).

A video promoting the partnership and initiative can be downloaded here.

Higher Education & Learning Professional Consulting, Inc. (HELP), a federally recognized 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, teamed up with 32 former NFL players to provide The SCORE Program to high school varsity football teams in communities selected by the player partners to assist student athletes to reach their full academic potential, address social justice issues and build trust with local law enforcement agencies. SCORE stands for Shaping Careers with Officers and Relating Experiences and was designed by HELP specifically to address the need for intentional programming in support of the NFL Foundation Social Justice Grant Matching Program and the NFL Inspire Change Initiative.

On Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9, three members of the IMPACT Wrestling roster will join the Arlington Police Department and the Sam Houston High School varsity football team for the two-day SCORE workshop at 2000 Sam Houston Drive, Arlington, Texas 76014. Quinn Ojinnaka, who wrestles as Moose and was an NFL player from 2006-2012, will join The SCORE Program, along with third-generation wrestler Tessa Blanchard and World Championship contender Michael Elgin.

“IMPACT Wrestling is honored to have participants from The SCORE Program workshop and alumni members from the Dallas chapter of the NFL Alumni Association at our Slammiversary event,” said Ed Nordholm, EVP of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “This will launch our own participation in the SCORE Program as an aspect of our growing relationship with the NFL Alumni Association, providing IMPACT Wrestling a unique avenue to contribute to the communities in which we operate.”

“The NFL and its Inspire Change Initiative was searching for a program that could be modeled and provide data towards best practices and we feel that the SCORE Program addresses this need,” said HELP Consulting, Inc. president and SCORE founder Dr. Edward L. Tarlton. “We shared our mission, vision and values with IMPACT Wrestling and without hesitation, this organization came on board in such a strong and impactful way and we are proud to cultivate this relationship with such a well-respected global brand.”

Conducted as a two-day workshop during the summer, The SCORE Program incorporates college and career readiness and solution-oriented activities that specifically focus on two of the three priority areas for the NFL Inspire Change initiative: 1) Education and Economic Advancement and, 2) Police and Community Relations, and 3) Criminal Justice Reform.