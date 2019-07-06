wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Title Change Tweaks Match at Slammiversary, Cold Open for PPV, Video Highlights

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVII

During last night’s Impact Wrestling Bash at the Brewery event, The North defeated LAX to capture the Impact tag team titles. This has caused a last-minute change to the tag team title match at Slammiversary this weekend. Now, it will be The North defending the titles against The Rascalz and LAX in a Three-Way tag team match at the event. You can check out the updated card below.

* Impact World Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact
* IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz
* Monster’s Ball Fatal Four-Way Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Havok
* Moose vs. Rob Van Dam
* Equal Intergender Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan
* First Blood Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross

– Video highlights are also out for this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can check those out below.









– Impact Wrestling released the cold opening for tomorrow’s Slammiversary event. You can check out that video below.

