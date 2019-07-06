wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Title Change Tweaks Match at Slammiversary, Cold Open for PPV, Video Highlights
– During last night’s Impact Wrestling Bash at the Brewery event, The North defeated LAX to capture the Impact tag team titles. This has caused a last-minute change to the tag team title match at Slammiversary this weekend. Now, it will be The North defending the titles against The Rascalz and LAX in a Three-Way tag team match at the event. You can check out the updated card below.
* Impact World Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact
* IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. LAX vs. The Rascalz
* Monster’s Ball Fatal Four-Way Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Havok
* Moose vs. Rob Van Dam
* Equal Intergender Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan
* First Blood Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross
– Video highlights are also out for this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can check those out below.
– Impact Wrestling released the cold opening for tomorrow’s Slammiversary event. You can check out that video below.
