Impact Wrestling News: Unaired Episode Now Available on Impact Plus, Challenge Issued for Slammiversary, Updated Slammiversary Lineup
– As previously reported, Pursuit aired a rerun of last week’s Impact Wrestling on Friday night instead of a new episode. Impact later tweeted out that the episode is now available on Impact Plus for viewers free of charge. You can check out that announcement tweet below.
– Also here’s a highlight video for this week’s Impact Wrestling show featuring Ace Austin vs. Cousin Jake.
– Moose issued a challenge to Rob Van Dam on last night’s Impact for a match at Slammiversary. You can check out a video clip of Moose’s challenge to RVD below.
– Here is the updated lineup for Slammiversary for this year. The event is scheduled for July 7:
* Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin
* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Havok – Monster’s Ball
* Impact X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact
* Rob Van Dam vs. Moose (If RVD answers the challenge)
* Impact Tag Team Champions LAX vs. The Rascalz
