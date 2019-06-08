Impact Wrestling News: Unaired Episode Now Available on Impact Plus, Challenge Issued for Slammiversary, Updated Slammiversary Lineup

– As previously reported, Pursuit aired a rerun of last week’s Impact Wrestling on Friday night instead of a new episode. Impact later tweeted out that the episode is now available on Impact Plus for viewers free of charge. You can check out that announcement tweet below.

We’ve made tonight’s episode available immediately to US viewers on @IMPACTPlusApp! Sign up for a free account and watch now: https://t.co/Q9uVFnHPDa pic.twitter.com/deH2IjTZmY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 8, 2019

– Also here’s a highlight video for this week’s Impact Wrestling show featuring Ace Austin vs. Cousin Jake.

– Moose issued a challenge to Rob Van Dam on last night’s Impact for a match at Slammiversary. You can check out a video clip of Moose’s challenge to RVD below.

– Here is the updated lineup for Slammiversary for this year. The event is scheduled for July 7:

* Impact Champion Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung vs. Havok – Monster’s Ball

* Impact X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact

* Rob Van Dam vs. Moose (If RVD answers the challenge)

* Impact Tag Team Champions LAX vs. The Rascalz