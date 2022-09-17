wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Slightly Rises This Week, Rating Steady

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 9-15-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Showbuzz Daily has the Thursday television numbers for Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last Thursday’s show averaged 67,000 viewers. The audience was slightly up from last week’s 60,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo rating, the show drew a 0.01. That’s identical to last week’s show. The show did not make it into the Top 150 rankings for cable original programming on Thursday.

