wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Slightly Rises This Week, Rating Steady
September 17, 2022 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily has the Thursday television numbers for Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last Thursday’s show averaged 67,000 viewers. The audience was slightly up from last week’s 60,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key demo rating, the show drew a 0.01. That’s identical to last week’s show. The show did not make it into the Top 150 rankings for cable original programming on Thursday.
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
- EC3 Says He Was ‘100% Sharp’ In Recollections That Velveteen Dream Tried to Record Wrestlers Urinating
- Triple H Reportedly Set To Bring In More Surprises For WWE
- Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man