Impact Wrestling Windsor, Ontario Spoilers for 6.01.18

– Below are some spoilers for yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Windsor, Ontario, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Gama Singh came in and cut a pre-match promo about India being #1 in everything. Desi Hit Squad came out and had their match vs. Z&E. He distracted the ref after Everett hit his big moonsault and got the rollup win.

* Trevor Lee v. Rich Swann was great. Swann got the win.

* D’Angelo Williams had an interview, interrupted by Austin Aries and got beat by a chair.

* Eli Drake beat Grado.

* Eddie Edwards interrupted a match between Xavier and Everett before it even started with a kendo stick and cut a promo on Tommy Dreamer.

* Madison Rayne promo interrupted by Tessa, Su Yung’s screams hit and Tessa knocked Rayne out with a surprise hook.

* Madison Rayne v. Tessa Blanchard, Rayne wins and Tessa gets a post match beat down.

* Tag match of Madison Rayne and Allie v. Su Yung and a bridesmaid. Tessa runs in while the ref was knocked and beat down Rayne but Allie fought her off. They got the win on the bridesmaid.

* Sami Callahan and OVE also beat the hell out of Sam Osborne. They put Pentagon Jr.’s mask on him and beat him bad. Turned a match into kinda a promo.

* Austin Aries vs. Aiden Prince was a good match. They fought after and Prince sent the fans home happy.

* Kongo Kong and Matt Sydal beat two locals.

* Dezmond Xavier beat Phil Atlas.