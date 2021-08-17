Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Emergence World Title Match, More

Impact Wrestling had another set of tapings on Monday including the main event of Impact Emergence, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per Impact Asylum:

Before The IMPACT

* Jake Something def. John Skyler

IMPACT Wrestling

* Christian Cage comes out to celebrate his IMPACT World Title win. He talks about “retiring” the TNA Title and hands it to David Penzer. Brian Myers and Sam Beale interrupt.

* Chris Sabin def. Sami Callihan

* Moose attacked both men after the match. Eddie Edwards made the save.

* Mickie James hypes NWA Empowerrr. Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Rehwoldt attack. Trey Miguel & Melina make the save.

* Rich Swann & Willie Mack def. Good Brothers. The Good Brothers put Mack & Swann through a table after the match.

* Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera def. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering & Taylor Wilde def. Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne & Kaleb with a K

* Moose def. Eddie Edwards

* A big brawl featuring Moose, Edwards, W. Morrissey, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton Christian Cage, Brian Myers, Sam Beale, Josh Alexander, and more closed the show.

* Taylor Wilde def. Tenille Dashwood

* Decay def. Fallah Bahh & No Way

* Moose cuts a promo. Eddie Edwards attacks with a kendo stick. W. Morrissey attacks Edwards.

* Josh Alexander def. Jake Crist

* Alexander accepts Chris Sabin’s challenge for IMPACT Victory Road.

* John Skyler def. Laredo Kid

* The Good Brothers cut a promo. Rich Swann attacks with a chair.

* Trey Miguel def. Matt Rehwoldt. Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo brawl after the match.

* Steve Maclin def. Petey Williams

IMPACT Emergence Tapings

* Decay def. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Christian Cage def. Brian Myers