Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’

According to PWInsider, the two worked a match during a recent set of Impact tapings with the stipulation that the loser will leave the company. The match will air next week. James, who has been putting her career on the line in every match, defeated Green at the taping. It’s likely that there will then be a vignette to show Green’s exit from Impact.

While it’s not confirmed that she is headed to WWE, it was noted that she wouldn’t give up her spot in Impact unless that were the case.