Impact Wrestling Stars Headed To Philadelphia For Media Tour

Impact Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. It will take place on March 10-11, ahead of the company’s shows at the 2300 Arena on March 18-19. The announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling Superstars RHINO, DEONNA PURRAZZO & TOM HANNIFAN will be in Philadelphia for a 2-day Media Tour, March 10-11, in advance of back-to-back nights of live IMPACT Wrestling shows at the renowned 2300 Arena, set for March 18-19.

The Philadelphia shows have been dubbed the SOUTH PHILLY SHOWDOWN, with all the IMPACT stars set to battle in the arena made famous years ago by ECW – and Rhino was one of the most popular ECW stars, which included a run as the ECW World Heavyweight Champion. Both Philadelphia shows will air on AXS TV and YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.

Rhino, Deonna & Hannifan will make appearances around Philadelphia, including at the world-renowned Rocky Statue & “Rocky Steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10 – and the public is invited to run the steps and then pose for a selfie with the IMPACT stars and The Rocky Statue. All fans who attend will have a chance to win IMPACT swag, including tickets to the SOUTH PHILLY SHOWDOWN.

Tickets for the IMPACT Shows in Philadelphia are now on-sale:

https://2300arena.showare.com/

Rhino, Deonna & Hannifan are available for in-person interviews in Philadelphia, March 10-11.

IMPACT Wrestling has a rich history in Philadelphia, with 10 Philadelphia shows over the past 20 years, including the LOCKDOWN pay-per-view in 2009, the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view in 2011 and most recently A Night You Can’t Mist in 2019.

A Michigan native, Rhino has been wrestling professionally since 1995 with multiple championship runs in WWE, ECW and IMPACT Wrestling. Away from the ring, Rhino also has dabbled in politics, including a 2016 run for the Michigan House of Representatives.

A New Jersey native, Deonna has been wrestling since 2013 — and has had an amazing run over the past few years. Just consider the accolades of the “Champ Champ,” as she is commonly called:

* Wrestler of the Year (2020)

* Knockout of the Year (2020, 2021)

* Knockouts Match of the Year (2021 vs. Mickie James)

* Is a 2-time Knockouts World Champion

* Is the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion AND Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion

A Penn State University alum, Hannifan is the lead play-by-play announcer for IMPACT Wrestling and he also this winter has broadcast national college basketball games for ESPN, including a Big Ten battle between Michigan and arch-rival Ohio State University. He spent about 10 years broadcasting for WWE before joining IMPACT in January.

Matches for the South Philly Showdown will be announced over the coming weeks on IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every Thursday night (8-10 p.m. ET) on AXS TV.

Both Rhino & Deonna will be in action in Philadelphia.