Impact Wrestling Stars Set For Autograph Signing In Las Vegas This Month

Meet Your Favorite IMPACT Stars at the Sportscards, Toys & Collectibles Show in Las Vegas

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be front and center, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans and collectors, at the Sportscards, Toys & Collectibles Show, set for Saturday & Sunday, February 25-26, at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall.

The 2-day collectibles convention, held in the Ponderosa Room, located on the 2nd floor at Sam’s Town, will feature more than 30 autograph signers, including representative of the NFL, NHL, MLB and, of course, IMPACT Wrestling, which is a VIP Event Sponsor.

IMPACT stars will appear both days at the convention from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including World Champion Josh Alexander, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns. Also scheduled to appear at the convention: Santino Marella, Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Dirty Dango, Deonna Purrazzo, the Death Dollz, Heath, Rhino and others.

Plus, attendees will have the chance to get their photo taken with the official IMPACT X Division Championship (on Saturday) and the official IMPACT World Championship (on Sunday).

“The convention is a well-rounded event for fans and collectors, with every fandom represented,” said convention organizer Scott Hosey of Las Vegas-based Power Play Sports Collectibles. “IMPACT has been a great partner in the past few years, and I am looking forward to extending this partnership well into the future and maybe different cities.”

The convention will feature vendors selling merchandise and collectibles from most major sports, toys, comics and gaming cards.

Former Chicago Bears receiver Willie Gault, who won a Super Bowl with the Bears, also will be signing autographs at the convention. “We expect large crowds both days for this family event,” Hosey said. “Fans will have access to autographs and photos with athletes, cheerleaders, and mascots.” For more information on the collectibles convention, go to https://powerplaysportscards.com.