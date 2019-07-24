wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Releases Statement on Rob Van Dam Appearing at Raw Reunion
July 24, 2019
– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling talent Rob Van Dam made an appearance on Raw last Monday for the Raw Reunion show. An earlier report indicated that RVD received permission from Impact Wrestling to appear on the show. WrestlingInc.com later reached out to Impact for a statement on the matter.
Per the official statement from Impact, “RVD appeared on Raw with our blessing. We were approached about it and didn’t see why we would have any problem with it.”
During the Raw Reunion show, RVD came down with Sgt. Slaughter, Hurricane and Kurt Angle to prevent Sami Zayn from leaving his match with Rey Mysterio.
