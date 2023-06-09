wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling To Stream Australian Tour Live On FITE

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Down Under Tour Australia Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is heading to Australia for its Down Under Tour at the end of the month, and the two events will stream live on FITE. FITE announced on Friday that the June 30th and July 1st shows will stream through them, with a discount bundle available for $24.99. The individual shows are $14.99 each.

The Down Under tour is Impact’s first time in Australia since 2009.

