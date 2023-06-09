wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling To Stream Australian Tour Live On FITE
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is heading to Australia for its Down Under Tour at the end of the month, and the two events will stream live on FITE. FITE announced on Friday that the June 30th and July 1st shows will stream through them, with a discount bundle available for $24.99. The individual shows are $14.99 each.
The Down Under tour is Impact’s first time in Australia since 2009.
🚨🚨BREAKING: @IMPACTWRESTLING Down Under Tour will stream LIVE June 30 & July 1 on #FITE.
Save with the discount bundle▶️ https://t.co/DK5wBQWU3r pic.twitter.com/UvV0zLg078
— FITE (@FiteTV) June 9, 2023
