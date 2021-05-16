wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match Set For This Week
May 15, 2021
After winning the #1 Contender’s Match at Impact Wrestling Under Siege on Saturday night, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton will get their shot at Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson this Thursday on the next episode of Impact Wrestling.
Check out our full review of Impact Wrestling Under Siege for all the results.
