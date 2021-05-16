wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match Set For This Week

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
After winning the #1 Contender’s Match at Impact Wrestling Under Siege on Saturday night, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton will get their shot at Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson this Thursday on the next episode of Impact Wrestling.

