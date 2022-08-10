wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Talent Meet & Greets for This Weekend
– Impact Wrestling has announced the details for this weekend’s Meet & Greet sessions in Chicago for for Emergence and Second City Slamm. Fans will be able to meet The Good Brothers, Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie, BLack Taurus, Honor No More, VXT, and Laredo Kid on Friday and Saturday. here’s the full details:
Meet The Good Brothers, Mia Yim, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Black Taurus, Honor No More, VXT & Laredo Kid This Friday & Saturday in Chicago
Before and after Emergence and Second City Slamm this Friday and Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL, don’t miss this opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Check out the full schedule below:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
Pre-Show: The Good Brothers & Mia Yim
Post-Show: Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie & Black Taurus
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
Pre-Show: Honor No More (Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven)
Post-Show: VXT (Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo) & Laredo Kid
