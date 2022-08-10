wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Talent Meet & Greets for This Weekend

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Emergence Meet & Greet Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the details for this weekend’s Meet & Greet sessions in Chicago for for Emergence and Second City Slamm. Fans will be able to meet The Good Brothers, Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie, BLack Taurus, Honor No More, VXT, and Laredo Kid on Friday and Saturday. here’s the full details:

Meet The Good Brothers, Mia Yim, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Black Taurus, Honor No More, VXT & Laredo Kid This Friday & Saturday in Chicago

Before and after Emergence and Second City Slamm this Friday and Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL, don’t miss this opportunity to meet your favorite IMPACT Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Check out the full schedule below:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Pre-Show: The Good Brothers & Mia Yim
Post-Show: RosemaryTaya Valkyrie & Black Taurus

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Pre-Show: Honor No More (Mike BennettMaria KanellisMatt Taven)

Post-Show: VXT (Chelsea GreenDeonna Purrazzo) & Laredo Kid

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading