Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation

As we have previously reported, Killer Kross and Impact Wrestling are still at odds with each other over the former’s contract, as he thinks he could make more money elsewhere and wants to be released, but Impact won’t do it. The latest report said that Impact offered him a $40,000 a year deal but he’s currently on a pay-per-appearance contract. The $40,000 is only for a few days a month.

Kross wasn’t used at the last Impact Wrestling tapings and there were chants of “free Killer Kross” at the most recent Impact Wrestling tapings. Management thinks they signed him to a “valid deal.”

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestlers at the tapings were also said to be unhappy with management over the entire situation. Kross is said to be popular backstage and some talent wanted to go to Impact President Ed Nordholm about it, but Nordholm was not at the tapings. Meanwhile, management are upset with Kross for essentially airing dirty laundry in public, as they believe all the negative stories over the situation came from him and they have disparagement clauses in their contracts.