Impact Wrestling to Tape New Episodes of TV This Week
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will conduct its next round of tapings this week. PWInsider has confirmed that the promotion will be taping several days’ worth of television in Nashville later this week.
Several talents with the company have said on social media that they’re traveling and heading “back to work.”
