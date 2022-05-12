wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping Happens This Weekend In Florida
May 12, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will tape episodes of their AXS TV series this weekend in Kissimmee, Florida. It will happen at the Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park. The show, called ‘Citrus Brawl’, will include the final TV episodes before Slammiversary (on June 19).
