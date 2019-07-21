Impact Wrestling News: Windsor Taping Hit With A Blackout, Daga Expected To Work Event, LAX’s Ortiz At Taping

– PWInsider reports that there was a blackout at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Windsor, Ontario, due to storms in the area. The Detroit and Windsor areas are under a severe storm until about 10 PM ET. The power has since been restored, so the taping is expected to resume.

– Daga is expected to work tonight’s taping.

– Ortiz of LAX is backstage, but it’s unknown if Santana is or not.