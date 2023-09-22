wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping in Memphis Tonight and Tomorrow, Updated List of Matches
Impact Wrestling will tape several episodes of their AXS TV series tonight and tomorrow night at Graceland Live in Memphis. The announced matches include:
* Memphis Strap Match: ABC vs. The Good Hands
* The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura
* Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz
* Trinity and Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans
* Mike Bailey vs. Samuray del Sol
* Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean