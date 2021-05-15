Impact Wrestling Taping More TV Content This Week

Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling will once again be taping content for AXS TV this week, as a four-day taping schedule is planned. So far, the company has filmed every month this year, which was different than last year. With the amount of taping they’re doing this week, they’ll have the entire month of June off. The talent will come back for the week of Slammiversary for more tapings.

Under Siege, which happens tonight, was filmed at the last set of tapings. It can be presumed that Against All Odds will be a part of this week’s tapings.