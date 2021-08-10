wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping Next Episodes Starting Sunday In Nashville
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is set to hold their next TV tapings starting on Sunday, and ticket details are online. The company announced on Tuesday that the tapings run in Nashville at Skyway Studios from Sunday through Thursday, and you can see all the details below:
Get a ticket for one of our TV sessions in Skyway Studios in Nashville on August 15th-17th for $25 or get a VIP ticket to ALL SIX sessions for only $100!
Get them HERE: https://t.co/1RbH84uYou pic.twitter.com/tmMOANeu2u
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jinder Mahal is Playing Chess, Charlotte Wants a Statue, More
- Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release Reportedly Not Due to Health Issues, Wyatt Teases More Fiend Coming
- Spoiler On Returning Talent For WWE Raw, Another Name Backstage
- Karl Anderson Recalls Missed Opportunity During Chat With Vince McMahon Early In WWE Run