Impact Wrestling Taping Next Episodes Starting Sunday In Nashville

Impact Wrestling is set to hold their next TV tapings starting on Sunday, and ticket details are online. The company announced on Tuesday that the tapings run in Nashville at Skyway Studios from Sunday through Thursday, and you can see all the details below:

Get a ticket for one of our TV sessions in Skyway Studios in Nashville on August 15th-17th for $25 or get a VIP ticket to ALL SIX sessions for only $100! Get them HERE: https://t.co/1RbH84uYou pic.twitter.com/tmMOANeu2u — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2021