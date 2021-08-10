wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Taping Next Episodes Starting Sunday In Nashville

August 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling is set to hold their next TV tapings starting on Sunday, and ticket details are online. The company announced on Tuesday that the tapings run in Nashville at Skyway Studios from Sunday through Thursday, and you can see all the details below:

