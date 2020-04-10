wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping Another 5-7 Weeks of Content Tonight, Update on Rebellion
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling has another TV taping set for tonight in Nashville with no crowd. The hope is that after the taping, they will have enough content to last them the next 5-7 weeks after the the content they already shot in Georgia airs. After editing and supplemental material is added in, tonight’s taping could end up lasting even longer.
PWInsider also reports that The Rebellion PPV, which was originally scheduled to take place on April 19th, will now be a special themed episode of Impact that has already been taped.
