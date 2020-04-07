Various News: Impact Wrestling To Tape Weeks Worth of TV Including Possibly Rebellion This Week, FITE to Air OWE

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling is set to tape 6-8 weeks worth of TV in Nashville, TN this week. The taping will take place at Skyline Studios. Impact has used Skyline Studios in the past for production, but has never held a taping there.

The taping will likely include the Rebellion show which was originally set to take place in New York City.

All the shows will have an empty arena.

As we reported earlier, Rebellion is expected to now be either a special episode of Impact or a special on AXS TV.

– FITE.TV has announced that they will be airing three live weekly broadcasts from Oriental Wrestling Entertainment on Wednesday, April 8th and Friday, April 10th. The shows take place in Cambodia. The show description is below:

“25 out of 200,000 Kung Fu students were chosen to become the next generation of professional wrestlers. OWE brings a unique mix of Kung Fu and pro wrestling inside of the squared circle. Non-stop, Kung Fu action from OWE now on FITE.”

FITE will then air OWE every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting next week.