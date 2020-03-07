wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Atlanta (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Atlanta, Georgia, with episodes of the regular series and segments for a TNA TV special on March 31. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Shogun Jackson Stone def. Tyler Tirva in a Gut Check Match
* Kiera Hogan def. Rosemary
* Trey Miguel def. Ace Austin
* Josh Alexander def. Eddie Edwards. The North attacked Edwards after the match, only for Tessa Blanchard to save him.
* Kylie Rae def. Cassandra Golden
* Willie Mack def. Reno Scum. Ace Austin attacked him post-match.
* Sami Callihan def. Tommy Dreamer in a No DQ match
* Cody Deaner def. Joey Ryan
* Moose def. Fallah Bahh
* Tessa Blanchard def. Ethan Page. Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards came out after the match.
* Hernandez def. Chase Stevens
* Suicide and Manik def. Johnny Swinger and Kid Kash
* Scott Steiner and Petey Williams announced a four-way tag team match for the TNA PPV. Steiner was sent to the hospital afterward.
* Madman Fulton vs. Rhyno ends in a no contest after TNA veterans invaded the ring.
Scoop 4 – Josh Alexander def Eddie Edwards. The North beats down Eddie post match and Tessa makes the save pic.twitter.com/gnaWrNaffz
— Ben (@BenTurpen) March 7, 2020
Scoop 5 – Cassandra Golden v Kylie Raw pic.twitter.com/UE3SVJcCep
— Ben (@BenTurpen) March 7, 2020
Scoop 8 – Sami Callihan def Tommy Dreamer in a no dq match. Ove and Rhyno get involved post match pic.twitter.com/0sW0OEN5nl
— Ben (@BenTurpen) March 7, 2020
Scoop 11 – Tessa Blanchard def Ethan Page. Elgin and Edwarsa get involved post match pic.twitter.com/uhBjw9KZkI
— Ben (@BenTurpen) March 7, 2020
Scoop 14 – A four way tag is set for 4/3. Steiner and Petey Williams will team up in a 4 way tag pic.twitter.com/bTaHjT3PIx
— Ben (@BenTurpen) March 7, 2020
Scoop 15 – Final scoop from last night. Fulton v Rhyno ended in a no contest and a big brawl ensued post match with TNA guys pic.twitter.com/lPF6FBTOW8
— Ben (@BenTurpen) March 7, 2020