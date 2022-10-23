Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:

* X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry def. Brian Myers (c). Matt Cardona tried to interfere but was chased to the back by Heath and Rhino.

* Mickie James def. Chelsea Green.

* Bully Ray def. Zicky Dice. Moose attacked Bully after the match and put him through a table. Bully challenged him to a match at Overdrive.

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) def. Gisele Shaw.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Tasha Steelz. Savannah Evans attacked after the match but Jessicka saved.

* X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Black Taurus def. PJ Black

* Steve Maclin def. Tommy Dreamer

* Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. Aussie Open, Motor City Machine Guns & Raj Singh and his partner.

* Sami Callihan def. Eric Young. The match was a double jeopardy match, where you had to make your opponent bleed before you could pin him. Violent By Design left Young in the ring after the match was over.