wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Las Vegas from Sam’s Town, the first of multiple tapings from the location. Here are results, via Fightful:
IMPACT Television Spoilers From Las Vegas (9/5)
– Rich Swann def. Enhancement Talent (taped for Xplosion)
– Rascalz (Zachary Wentz And Dezmond Xavier) def. Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju And Raj Singh) (taped for Xplosion)
– Knockouts Championship: Havok def. Taya Valkyrie (c) by DQ when John E. Bravo hit the referee. Tenille Dashwood attacked Taya after the match.
– Johnny Swinger def. Enhancement Talent
– Shera def. Cousin Jake
– Ken Shamrock cuts a promo. Moose appears on the video screen and is beating up guys at Shamrock’s gym. Moose vs. Shamrock is made official for Bound For Glory.
– Tenille Dashwood def. Madison Rayne
– Eddie Edwards def. Reno Scum
– Michael Elgin def. TJP
– Daga def. Chris Bey. Dave Crist attacks Daga after the match. Tessa Blanchard makes the save.
– Tessa Blanchard def. Dave Crist.
– The North come out as LAX. Konnan does a promo to set up The North vs. RVD & Rhino.
– Rob Van Dam & Rhyno def. The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page)
– Wedding ceremony for Brian Cage and Melissa Santos. Sami Callihan interrupts and goes to hit Cage with a bottle, but hits Santos.
#RVD #Rhyno #Konnan #ImpactWrestling #ECW #WCW pic.twitter.com/h6s5CGmOlv
— Nabalab (@nabalab) September 6, 2019
Hey @ShamrockKen #ImpactWrestling #KenShamrock @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Fj3tMCqaQf
— Nabalab (@nabalab) September 6, 2019
#ImpactWrestling @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/rM71Kagmji
— Nabalab (@nabalab) September 6, 2019
OMG pic.twitter.com/T2jerC7iYk
— Trina (@trinadelasuerte) September 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Takes WWE to Task for Taking Money for Saudi Arabia, Claims WWE Doesn’t ‘Care About Women’s Rights Issues’
- More Details On WWE’s Recent Writer Changes: Writers Will Be Brand Exclusive In October
- Jim Ross on How John Cena Was Initially Unimpressed With CM Punk, How Punk Overcame Being Seen as an ‘Indy Darling’
- Eric Bischoff on Renegade Being a ‘Cosplay Ultimate Warrior’ and Beating Arn Anderson For TV Title