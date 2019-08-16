Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Mexico City (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping last night in Mexico City, which featured The North defending the Impact tag team titles against LAX. You can see results below, via Fightful:

– Eddie Edwards def. Jake Deaner

– Jordynne Grace & Rosemary def. Faby Apache & Vanilla Vargas

– Moose def. Fallah Bahh

– Su Yung def. Jessicka Havok

– Nino Hamburguesa & Big Mami def. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju & Raj Singh)

– Taya Valkyrie def. Alisha Edwards

– Street Fight: Michael Elgin def. Rhino

– Willie Mack & Rich Swann def. The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz)

– Rob Van Dam def. Madman Fulton

– Golden Magic def. Trey Miguel, Taurus, and TJ Perkins

– Tenille Dashwood def. Kiera Hogan

– IMPACT Tag Team Championships: The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) (c) def. LAX (Santana & Ortiz)

– Street Fight: Sami Callihan & Jake Crist def. Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard. Dave Crist and Madman Fulton helped oVe win. After the match, RVD and Rhino made the save for Tessa and Tommy, setting up an eight-person tag team match for Friday’s tapings.