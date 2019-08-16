wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Mexico City (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling held a TV taping last night in Mexico City, which featured The North defending the Impact tag team titles against LAX. You can see results below, via Fightful:
– Eddie Edwards def. Jake Deaner
– Jordynne Grace & Rosemary def. Faby Apache & Vanilla Vargas
– Moose def. Fallah Bahh
– Su Yung def. Jessicka Havok
– Nino Hamburguesa & Big Mami def. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju & Raj Singh)
– Taya Valkyrie def. Alisha Edwards
– Street Fight: Michael Elgin def. Rhino
– Willie Mack & Rich Swann def. The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz)
– Rob Van Dam def. Madman Fulton
– Golden Magic def. Trey Miguel, Taurus, and TJ Perkins
– Tenille Dashwood def. Kiera Hogan
– IMPACT Tag Team Championships: The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) (c) def. LAX (Santana & Ortiz)
– Street Fight: Sami Callihan & Jake Crist def. Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard. Dave Crist and Madman Fulton helped oVe win. After the match, RVD and Rhino made the save for Tessa and Tommy, setting up an eight-person tag team match for Friday’s tapings.
Mano a mano entre el gran @MichaelElgin25 Vs #Rhino en el #FrontonMexico con #ImpactMexico.#latijeraluchalibre pic.twitter.com/bTLktYN1dT
— La Tijera Lucha Libre (@LaTijeraLucha) August 16, 2019
En duelo en relevos sencillos @THETOMMYDREAMER & @Tess_Blanchard se enfrentan a #SamiCallihan & #JakeCrist en el #FrontonMexico con #ImpactMexico#latijeraluchalibre pic.twitter.com/vJ1t7HFG8r
— La Tijera Lucha Libre (@LaTijeraLucha) August 16, 2019
Mano a mano entre #KieraHogan Vs @TenilleDashwood en el #FrontonMexico con #ImpactMexico.#latijeraluchalibre pic.twitter.com/qtuharJ5of
— La Tijera Lucha Libre (@LaTijeraLucha) August 16, 2019
