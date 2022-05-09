Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Newport, KY (SPOILERS)

May 9, 2022 | Posted by

Impact Wrestling held TV tapings last night in Newport, KY for the next two weeks of programming on AXS TV, as well as episodes of BTI. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* BTI – Before the Impact (May 12): Ace Austin def. Aiden Prince

* BTI – Before the Impact: (May 19): Crazzy Steve def. Zicky Dice.

Impact Wrestling (May 12):

* Show opens with an introduction from Matt Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan in the ring.

* Kenny King def. Chris Bey. Maria Kanellis was on commentary.

* The Influence def. Alisha Edwards & Gisele Shaw when Tenille Dashwood pinned Edwards.

* Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii def. El Phantasmo & Jay White when Ishii pinned Phantasmo.

* Gail Kim announced the first ever Queen of the Mountain match with Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Deonna Purrazzo, Taya, Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim.

* Eric Young won a Gauntlet for the Gold, last beating Chris Sabin. He will face Josh Alexander at Slammiversary.

Impact Wrestling (May 19):

* Mike Bailey def. Lared Kid to qualify for an Ultimate X match for the X Division title at Slammiversary.

* Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie & Jordynne Grace def. Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo & Savannah Evans

* The Good Brothers def. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

* Masha Slamovich def. Shawna Reed. She had a staredown with Havok after.

* The Briscoe Brothers def. Violent by Design.

* Josh Alexander and Eric Young had a face off and staredown.