wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping Results Night Two from Windsor, Ontario, Canada (SPOILERS)
IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Windsor, Ontario, Canada on October 26.
Credit: @joseph42287 (h/t Fightful)
– Fallah Bahh def. Jake Crist
– El Reverso def. Enhancement Talent
– oVe (Mad Man Fulton & Sami Callihan) def. Tessa Blanchard & Rich Swann. Post-Match: Brian Cage attacks Callihan.
– Six Pack Challenge: Trey def. Willie Mack, Petey Williams, Aiden Prince, Brent Banks, Rohit Raju, and Ace Romero
– Madison Rayne def. Alexa Nicole
– The North def. Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji (match described as incredible)
– Havok def. Unnamed Enhancement Talent
– Jordynne Grace def. Taya Valkyrie & John E. Bravo.
– The Rascals def. Reno Scum, Desi Hit Squad & The Deaners in a four-way.
– Ken Shamrock def. Joey Ryan
– IMPACT World Title #1 Contender’s Gauntlet: Tessa Blanchard wins, last eliminating Brian Cage.
Live at @StClairCollege for #IMPACT #ImpactWrestling TV Tapings pic.twitter.com/OtZE9ccR13
— Joseph Daoud (@joseph42287) October 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Weighs in on Eric Bischoff’s WWE Release, Why He May Not Have Been a Good Fit
- Jim Ross On Chris Candido Being Unhappy During His WWE Run, The Kliq Being ‘Brutal’ To Him
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad