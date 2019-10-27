Impact Wrestling Taping Results Night Two from Windsor, Ontario, Canada (SPOILERS)

October 26, 2019 | Posted by

IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings from Windsor, Ontario, Canada on October 26.

Credit: @joseph42287 (h/t Fightful)

– Fallah Bahh def. Jake Crist

– El Reverso def. Enhancement Talent

– oVe (Mad Man Fulton & Sami Callihan) def. Tessa Blanchard & Rich Swann. Post-Match: Brian Cage attacks Callihan.

– Six Pack Challenge: Trey def. Willie Mack, Petey Williams, Aiden Prince, Brent Banks, Rohit Raju, and Ace Romero

– Madison Rayne def. Alexa Nicole

– The North def. Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji (match described as incredible)

– Havok def. Unnamed Enhancement Talent

– Jordynne Grace def. Taya Valkyrie & John E. Bravo.

– The Rascals def. Reno Scum, Desi Hit Squad & The Deaners in a four-way.

– Ken Shamrock def. Joey Ryan

– IMPACT World Title #1 Contender’s Gauntlet: Tessa Blanchard wins, last eliminating Brian Cage.