Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Windsor, ON (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped several episodes of content for their AXS show last night in Windsor, Ontario. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Alan Angels def. Crazzy Steve
– Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura def. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean
– Courtney Rush def. Savannah Evans
– Dirty Dango def. Santino Marella
– IMPACT Tag Team Championships: Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) def. Chris Bey & Ace Austin
– Jake Something def. Kevin Knight
– Trinity & Dani Luna def. The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)
– Loser Leave IMPACT: Johnny Swinger def. Zicky Dice
– Gisele Shaw def. Masha Slamovich
– Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA def. Moose & Brian Myers
– Zachary Wentz def. Mike Bailey
– Eric Young def. Nick Aldis
– Tommy Dreamer & Darren McCarty def. Shera & Champagne Singh
