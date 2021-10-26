Spoilers From This Week’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling taped content for its upcoming episodes on Sunday and Monday, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the results below from the tapings, per F4W Online:

Sunday

* Moose opened the tapings with what was described as a scathing promo that covers AEW, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, The New Day and more.

* Moose, W. Morrissey and Suzuki vs. Alexander, Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards were the main event of night one.

* X-Divison Champion Trey Miguel defended against Rocky Romero. The match was made on Twitter Monday so that will likely be on tap for this Thursday’s show.

* Knockouts Champion Mickie James successfully defended the title against Madison Rayne. Mercedes Martinez then came out afterward to challenge James to a title match at Turning Point as she earned the shot in the Knockouts Knockdown tournament.

* Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin.

* Laredo Kid won a four-way no. 1 contender’s match for the X-Division title that included Rohit Raju, Steve Maclin and Black Taurus.

* Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice was interrupted by Bullet Club as Chris Bey, El Phantasmo and Hikuleo laid out both teams with low blows with the titles.

* VBD’s Eric Young returned to singles action to defeat the debuting Jai Vidal in a squash. Young is coming off a knee injury.

* Heath defeated VBD’s Joe Doering with the faction laying out Heath and Rhino afterward.

Other taped matches include John Skyler vs. Chelsea Green; Rosemary and Havok vs. Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee, Jake Something vs. Matthew Rehwoldt; Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering; and Rich Swann and Willie Mack against two members of the Learning Tree. In the Rosemary/Havok vs. Lauren and Lee match, new Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration came out to watch the match, getting in the ring after the match. Jess McKay had her throat grabbed, but that was it.

Monday

* Josh Alexander defeated Minoru Suzuki in the main event of the show. This was set up by a night one confrontation that saw both men included in a six-man tag team match.

* Suzuki wrestled twice Monday, defeating Kaleb with a K. Based on both nights of tapings, it appears he will be on every show between Thursday and Turning Point.

* Impact World Champion Moose got his challenger for the November 20th Turning Point as Eddie Edwards won a three-way against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona. There was also a report that the Moose vs. Edwards match will be a Full Metal Mayhem match (TLC), but that is unconfirmed.

* Following his debut at Bound for Glory, The (Kiss) Demon returned to team with Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus against Johnny Swinger, Fallah Baah and Hernandez.

* Doc Gallows took on Hikuleo as the Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club feud continues.

* Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration took on Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren with Decay cornering them after the match.

* Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace defended against John Skyler.

* Mercedes Martinez wrestled a match and was attacked afterward with Knockouts Champion Mickie James making the save. Martinez then laid out James.

Other matches include Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero; Willie Mack vs. VSK; Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin; and Jake Something vs. Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Chelsea Green in a four-way.