Impact Wrestling Taping Post-Bound For Glory TV Episodes Today & Tomorrow
October 24, 2021
Impact Wrestling is taping their next batch of shows following Bound For Glory over the next couple of days. As PWInsider notes, the company is taping Sunday and Monday at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The episodes will follow up on the events of last night’s Bound For Glory PPV.
