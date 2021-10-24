wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Taping Post-Bound For Glory TV Episodes Today & Tomorrow

October 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW

Impact Wrestling is taping their next batch of shows following Bound For Glory over the next couple of days. As PWInsider notes, the company is taping Sunday and Monday at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The episodes will follow up on the events of last night’s Bound For Glory PPV.

