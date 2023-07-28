wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Taping TV Tonight in Chicago, Several Matches Announced

July 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 8-3-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is in Chicago tonight for another round of TV tapings, with several matches already announced. The event happens at Cicero Stadium. The advertised matches include:

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura
* Samuray del Sol, Black Taurus & Laredo Kid vs. Bully Ray, Brian Myers & Moose
* Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. The Rascalz

Tomorrow night’s tapings include:

* Samuray del Sol vs. Chris Sabin
* Trinity vs. Taylor Wilde
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King
* Moose vs. Kevin Knight

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading