wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping TV Tonight in Chicago, Several Matches Announced
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is in Chicago tonight for another round of TV tapings, with several matches already announced. The event happens at Cicero Stadium. The advertised matches include:
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura
* Samuray del Sol, Black Taurus & Laredo Kid vs. Bully Ray, Brian Myers & Moose
* Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. The Rascalz
Tomorrow night’s tapings include:
* Samuray del Sol vs. Chris Sabin
* Trinity vs. Taylor Wilde
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King
* Moose vs. Kevin Knight
More Trending Stories
- Grayson Waller Reveals the Backstage Reaction to His Match With Edge
- Bruce Prichard on Why CM Punk Winning First World Title Polarized the WWE Locker Room
- Bang Bros Tag Team Get Cease and Desist From BangBros Porn Company
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Convincing Sting To Turn Heel In TNA, Concern Around Kurt Angle In ’08