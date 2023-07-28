Impact Wrestling Taping TV Tonight in Chicago, Several Matches Announced

Impact Wrestling is in Chicago tonight for another round of TV tapings, with several matches already announced. The event happens at Cicero Stadium. The advertised matches include:

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura

* Samuray del Sol, Black Taurus & Laredo Kid vs. Bully Ray, Brian Myers & Moose

* Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. The Rascalz

Tomorrow night’s tapings include:

* Samuray del Sol vs. Chris Sabin

* Trinity vs. Taylor Wilde

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King

* Moose vs. Kevin Knight