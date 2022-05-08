wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Taping TV Tonight, Matches Announced
Impact Wrestling tapes TV tonight following last night’s Under Siege, and a few matches have been announced. You can see the announced bouts below for the show, which takes place in Newport, Kentucky:
* Josh Alexander & New Japan’s Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White & Chris Bey.
* Gauntlet For The Gold: Competitors TBA
* Kenny King vs. El Phantasmo
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Good Brothers
